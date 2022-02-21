ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are investigating after shots were fired at Cedar Beach Park Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the report of shots fired at Cedar Beach Park shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to Allentown police.
Officers found casings at the scene. There were no injuries or property damage, police said.
Witnesses tell 69 News there about 100 people in the park taking advantage of the spring like weather.
One man tells us his wife heard rounds come from the area of the basketball court. His wife was able to make it to her vehicle with her children and they were eventually able to safely exit the park.
While 69 News was on the scene Monday night, a handful of people who say they were in the park and took off when the incident occurred came to pick up cars they had left behind.
Witnesses who described the scene to 69 News say in some instances people were taking cover under slides. One woman in social media says she was ducking and hiding as her babies were screaming, crying, and scared for their lives.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.
69 News reached out to Mayor Matt Tuerk's office about the incident and a spokesperson said they could not comment at this time, as it's an active investigation.
Anyone with additional information can reach out to Allentown Police Detectives at 610-437-7721 or to provide the information through the department's Tip411 site.