Allentown Police said they are investigating a shooting in the area of Stevens Park Sunday afternoon.

"My husband and I were just watching something and we heard one shot and usually it's motorcycles backfiring," said neighbor Megan Silver.

Silver said she and her husband were sitting in the living room of their Allentown home near Stevens Park when they heard two more gunshots.

"We heard a shout right afterwards. I want to say about five minutes later we heard ambulances pull up," said Silver.

Police taped off several of the surrounding streets in the area of North 6th and West Allen streets, and a couple forensic vehicles could be seen.

Footage from above showed multiple officers standing in the park.

"It's scary because I know a lot of young kids live around here. There's a lot of big families," said Silver.

Julio Cruz was walking home when he said he saw police activity, what he tells us he thought was a traffic stop.

"I'm just caught off guard because it's usually pretty quiet around here, you know the loudest thing you hear is kids screaming, not anything of a shooting," said Cruz.

It is an area where Silver said she often takes her daughter outside.

"I don't know if it happened in the park or close to it, but it happened close enough that if I was out with my baby at that time, I probably would've seen something," said Silver.

69 News is still awaiting more details from Police. Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this breaking story.