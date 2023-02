Allentown Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night.

Police said a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital.

At last check, they were still piecing together where the shooting happened and who all was involved.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a heavy police presence was seen in the area of South Lumber and Vine streets, but it's not clear if it's related to the shooting.

