ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are investigating an afternoon shooting. They are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.
Police say the shooting happened just after 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the 400 Block of Oak Street.
Once on scene, officers say they located an individual suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The person was treated on scene and taken to an area hospital.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or the department website.