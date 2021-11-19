ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person was injured after a shooting in Allentown Tuesday.
Patrol Officers with the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of North 6th Street and Allen Street for reports of shots fired in the area on Tuesday shortly before noon, according to a news release from city police.
Officers found several spent shell casings at the scene, police said.
A short time later, a person walked into a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the news release.
Detectives from the Allentown Police are actively investigating this incident and encourage anyone with information to contact the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or submit a tip on the Tip411 application available on the City of Allentown Police Department website. Callers and tipsters may remain anonymous.