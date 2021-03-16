ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are investigating after a shooting in the city Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 100 block of North Ellsworth Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting inside a residence, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
"All involved parties" were detained within minutes of the incident being reported, since patrol officers were nearby when the shooting happened, city police said. Police are not looking for any one else.
Police did not elaborate on who was shot, but do say the injuries were not life threatening.