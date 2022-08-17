Allentown Police Department Night

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown police found evidence of shots fired Tuesday night, but they say no one was injured.

Officers responded to a report of shots on North Glenwood Street around 9 p.m.

They located evidence showing shots had been fired, but no one was hurt.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1). 

Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website

