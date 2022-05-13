Saul Font Jr.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police Department is looking for a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one person injured earlier this year.

Saul Font Jr. is 5-foot-11, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair, according to a news release from city police.

The shooting happened on February 8 shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of North Second and Court streets, police said. 

Arriving officers located a scene, and a man was found at a separate location suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers rendered aid and the victim was transported by Allentown EMS to an area hospital, where he was expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Allentown Police Department at 610-437-7751 or text anonymously to TextTip 411.

