ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are looking for a man charged in a shooting last weekend.
Isaiah Trevon Brown is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to the Allentown Police Department. Police say Brown shot another man following a family-related disturbance on March 20 at 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Maxwell Street.
People with any information are asked to call the Allentown Police Department at 610-437-7751, 610-437-7753. People can also remain anonymous by submitting a tip at the tip411 website.