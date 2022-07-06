ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are asking for the public's help as they investigate a vehicle theft.
People stole a woman's purse from her vehicle at the Maxx Fitness on the 1800 block of South Fourth Street, according to a news release from city police.
The people then tried to purchase several gift cards with the victim’s credit cards at the Wal-Mart in Whitehall Township, Allentown police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allentown Police at 610-437-7721. Report number 22-043466.