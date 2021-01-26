ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are looking for a vehicle that hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene.
The vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of 15th St. and Allen St. and fled the scene on Jan. 19 shortly after 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
The pedestrian is hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of the crash, police said.
Police are asking any one with information to call Ofc. Steve Rosenberger of the Allentown Police Traffic Unit at 610-437-7732. Tips can also be made anonymously.