Allentown pedestrian crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are looking for a vehicle that hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene.

The vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of 15th St. and Allen St. and fled the scene on Jan. 19 shortly after 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

The pedestrian is hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

Police are asking any one with information to call Ofc. Steve Rosenberger of the Allentown Police Traffic Unit at 610-437-7732. Tips can also be made anonymously.

