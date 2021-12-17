Jacqueline Jenkins

Jacqueline Jenkins

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 73-year-old woman.

Jacqueline Jenkins was last seen in November 2021 in the 1500 block of Walnut Street, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Police say she has not been seen since and her family is concerned for her safety.

Jenkins is known to travel back and forth from the City of Philadelphia to Allentown, police said. The family believes that Jenkins could possibly be in the City of Philadelphia at a rooming house, according to police.

Police say Jenkins has several medical conditions that requires medical treatment.

Jenkins is described as having a thin build, with grey/black hair and brown eyes. She stands 4-foot-11 and weighs about 170 pounds. 

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jacqueline Jenkins, please contact the Allentown Police Department at 610-437-7751.

Tags

