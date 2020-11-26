ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting incident that happened earlier this month.
On Wednesday, November 11, an adult male arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. The victim will survive his injuries, police say.
The Allentown Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit initiated an investigation and were able to identify the alleged suspect in this incident as Cristian Ortiz, 30, last known to reside in the 100 block of W. Allen Street.
The charges related to the shooting incident include: Aggravated Assault (2 counts), Carrying A Firearm Without A License, and Reckless Endangering Another Person.
On Thursday, Thanksgiving day, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Ortiz was taken into custody without incident following a vehicle stop in the 400 block of Hanover Avenue in Allentown.
As a result of that vehicle stop, police say two firearms were recovered.
Due to a result of that vehicle stop, the following charges have also been filed: Person Not To Possess A Firearm, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Possession With Intent to Deliver.
No further information has been released by police at this time.