ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown arrested two people over the weekend in two separate shots fired incidents.

Officers were sent to the area of the 300 block of North Lumber Street for a report of shots being fired around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Police found evidence of shots being fired, and witnesses gave officers a description of the person they believed to be the one responsible, according to city police. Officers later took Angel Luis Lopez Rivera, 27, into custody without incident.

Rivera is being charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct-threatening behavior.

Officers responded after gunshots rang out in a separate incident Sunday. Somebody reported that shots were fired in the area of the 500 block of Chew Street.

Police found evidence of shots being fired and were provided a description of the person allegedly responsible by witnesses on scene, according to the news release. Javier Rivera, 21, was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Rivera had a loaded firearm and a small amount of suspected marijuana, which officers seized as evidence.

Rivera is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, disorderly conduct-hazardous condition, and possessing a small amount of marijuana.