ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police have made a firearms arrest after a traffic stop Friday morning.
At around 9:00 a.m., Allentown Police Officers, were on patrol and effected a vehicle stop in the area of N. 5th Street and W. Chew Street.
Police say as a result of this traffic stop, the operator of the vehicle, identified as Glenn Laronde, 31, of the 300 Block of Hawthorne Lane in Whitehall, was found to be in possession of a firearm.
Laronde was found to be a person who is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior conviction. Laronde has been charged with Person Not To Possess A Firearm, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License and related charges.
The arrest was made without incident.
The officers involved were part of the Allentown Police Department’s 2nd Platoon.