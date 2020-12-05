handcuffs generic
MGN

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police have made a firearms arrest after a traffic stop Friday morning. 

At around 9:00 a.m., Allentown Police Officers, were on patrol and effected a vehicle stop in the area of N. 5th Street and W. Chew Street.

Police say as a result of this traffic stop, the operator of the vehicle, identified as Glenn Laronde, 31, of the 300 Block of Hawthorne Lane in Whitehall, was found to be in possession of a firearm.

Laronde was found to be a person who is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior conviction. Laronde has been charged with Person Not To Possess A Firearm, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License and related charges.

The arrest was made without incident.

The officers involved were part of the Allentown Police Department’s 2nd Platoon. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.