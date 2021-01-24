ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police have arrested two males on gun related charges.
At around 3:27 p.m. Friday, Allentown Police Officers were dispatched to reports of two males with handguns in the area of the 900 Block of W. Green Street.
According to officials, investigators were able to observe these males with handguns in the area and the two males fled on foot when approached by uniformed Officers from APD’s First Platoon.
After a foot pursuit, both males were taken into custody without further incident, police say.
One of the involved males gained access to a home in the 900 Block of W. Tilghman Street prompting police activity in the area.
As a result of the investigation, (2) loaded firearms were recovered, one having previously been reported stolen.
Angel Gonzalez, 19 years of age, from the 700 Blk. S. 10th Street was charged with Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License, Receiving Stolen Property.
David Rivera, 22 years of age, from the 100 Blk. S. 5th Street was charged with Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License.