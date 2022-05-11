ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown police officer is facing a DUI charge after a crash in Carbon County.
Joseph Krebs is charged with driving under the influence and two traffic offenses stemming from the crash in February, according to his attorney, Eric Dowdle.
Dowdle confirmed Krebs has served as a police officer.
Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said in a statement on behalf of the city's police department that "We are aware of the incident but cannot comment on it because it is a personnel matter."