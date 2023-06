ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A police officer was hurt in a crash in Allentown.

It happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of 31st and Capital streets.

Allentown police say it appears a pickup truck pulled out in front of the officer, causing the crash.

The truck ended up on its side against a utility pole. The police SUV had heavy front-end damage.

The officer was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay, police said.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.