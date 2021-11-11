Allentown police car involved in crash
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown police officer was involved in a crash while responding to a fire in the city, police said.

The marked police cruiser was headed to the three-alarm fire in the 1100 block of Tilghman Street when the crash happened around 11 a.m. at Eighth and Union streets, about a mile from the scene, officials said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, including an occupied, parked vehicle, Allentown police said.

The police cruiser ended up heavily damaged and on its roof.

Three people, including the officer, were taken to the hospital. The officer sustained minor injuries, police said.

Authorities did not comment on other injuries.

