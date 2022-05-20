ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown officers say they were in the right place at the right time after rescuing a local man who was found submerged under water in the Lehigh River.
Two Allentown police officers are being hailed as heroes for their quick thinking after they jumped in the Lehigh River near Adams Island when they realized a man was submerged underwater.
“I think we were just in the right place at the right time and any able-bodied person with a good heart would've done the exact same thing,” said Allentown Police Officer Kayla Balatgek.
“It felt good to be able to get him out of the water, and knowing that he had a pulse and going to the hospital,” said Allentown Police Officer Andrew Gehringer.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they entered the river and rescued the man within minutes.
“He located the male underneath the water and he was unresponsive. We essentially took off all of our gear and we jumped in and we assisted with helping him onto the dock,” said Balatgek.
Police Chief Charles Roca says he is proud of his officers, other first responders, and good neighbors for their swift action to save a life.
“The team work with EMS that rendered aid and provided services to this gentleman, and we're thankful to the citizens and being a student and observing this incident happening and being able to contact the police department,” said Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.
The Allentown Fire Department and EMS performed CPR and transported the man to nearby hospital for further treatment.