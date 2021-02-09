ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 72-year-old Pat Hunkele spent the last snow storm being creative and watching the snow fall.
"I could look out this window and I couldn't see the top of the car," Hunkele said.
With her little dog Lady by her side, Hunkele worried about how she was going to dig out her car. But then a neighbor called Allentown police asking them to check on the retired steel worker.
Next thing she knew, Officers Stanko, Leonard, Gogle and Robles showed up at Hunkele's Genesse Street home and started shoveling.
"The snow at this point is very hard so it took a little while like to chip away at it but we were able to make some headway it was pretty good," said Officer James Stanko.
Hunkele says she was also given a box of groceries.
The officers are part of the APD Community Outreach Unit that deals with quality of life issues in the city.
"Anytime you can help someone in need or someone in a tight situation, especially the elderly, it's not even a job at that point you know it's a pleasure," Stanko said.
"Made me feel like it was Christmas time all over again it was beautiful," Hunkele said.
Hunkele says she's grateful for the APD's kindness and hopes it will remind others to check in on elderly neighbors, so that all they have to worry about during the next storm is what craft to do next.