ALLENTOWN, Pa. – It's a viral TikTok challenge that's taking over the nation.
It's called "The Orbeez Challenge," a social media prank where kids shoot gel beads at their friends. But now, officials say some people are abusing the trend and shooting innocent bystanders and injuring them.
"This maybe went a little too far," said Darrell McColl.
It's even happening right here in Allentown.
"Sometimes random people have been getting hit. The water pellets, even though it's water, if it hits a sensitive area, it could cause pain. It causes alarm to some of the people in the area," said Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.
Over the last few weeks, the Allentown Police Department has been called to several incidents where pedestrians were hit.
"We do discourage it from happening on the city streets," said Chief Roca.
And with mass shootings happening across the U.S., residents say this is just one more thing they have to worry about.
"I don't want people to get hurt right, especially on the streets," said Maria Oleynikova.
Chief Roca says it's important that parents are made aware of what's happening to hopefully help prevent it.
"I encourage parents to be aware of their children's access to social media and see what they're looking at. We want safe, responsible recreational activities," said Chief Roca.
A list of those recreational activities offered by the city can be found on its website.