Lit candles sit along the sidewalk of Allentown's North Race Street Saturday night.
That is where Police said gunshots rang out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, leaving Ruben Morales, 30, of Macungie, dead.
It is the second deadly shooting in Allentown in less than a week.
"I was very surprised," said Angel Mercadl of Allentown.
Mercadl said he was passing through the area on his motorcycle as police were on the scene.
"It's a shame, don't know who he is, don't know who they was, but this happened here quite a few times," said Mercadl.
According to investigators, Morales was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.
"I feel safe in this area in daylight and at night I watch with four eyes," said Mercadl.
Multiple agencies continue to search for answers, as the community mourns.
"My heart goes out to that young man and his family, and if the family is listening to this, I'm sorry your son lost his life because nobody deserves to lose their life," said Mercadl.
Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Allentown Police. Callers can remain anonymous.