ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown police said they recovered two stolen handguns and marijuana Wednesday as officers were assisting probation officers, who were conducting an investigation.
Authorities arrested Rolando Savinon, Reynaldo Sepulveda and Richard Otero following the search of a house in the area of North Fourth and West Gordon streets, according to a news release issued Friday by the Allentown Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the area Wednesday to help the Lehigh County Adult Probation Office. The alleged targets of the investigation ran into a home and onto the roof of a home to avoid officers, according to police.
Authorities apprehended Savinon, Sepulveda and Otero “without incident” and served a search warrant for the home into the trio fled, according to the news release. Police did not indicate the address or why the men were under investigation.
Police said the search turned up two loaded 9mm handguns, a stolen, loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and a stolen, loaded AR-15 handgun. Authorities also recovered “a large amount” of pot and two dirt bikes that were unrelated to the search warrant.
Allentown police filed the following charges:
Otero, 23, of the 400 block of North Fourth Street, faces felony counts of receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor weapons charge. He was arraigned Thursday with bail set at $25,000.
Savinon, 27, of the 400 block of North Fourth Street, faces single counts of defiant trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned Thursday with bail set at $5,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
Sepulveda, 22, of the first block of South Brook Street, faces single counts of tampering with evidence, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned Thursday with bail set at $2,500.
Neither Otero, nor Sepulveda posted bail. They were sent to Lehigh County Jail to await preliminary hearings. Savinon was release from custody Thursday after someone posted $500 cash bail on his behalf.