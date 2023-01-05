ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting.

Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning.

Brown is accused of shooting another person on March 20, 2021. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call police at 610-437-7721, or submit a tip through the department's Tip411 app.