ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Abraham Garcia is one of millions buying last-minute Christmas gifts.

"Do you leave it in your car overnight?" I asked.

"No," he said. "Because I'm afraid people are going to break in and steal it."

It's a very real fear. Using FBI statistics, security company Vivint shows Pennsylvania had a 25% increase in thefts from cars between 2020 and 2021.

Allentown Police say car theft cases in the city doubled from 400 in 2021 to over 800 this year.

Resident Tamika says she's seen it happen from her home's security camera.

"Where you see the person come to the car and check to see if it's open. If it's open they ransack it," she said.

"It's important that our community reports those individuals immediately to our police department," Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said.

From the street, parking lot, even driveways, Roca says it's happening throughout the city.

With many buying holiday gifts he stresses to take all valuables inside. Lock your car doors and make sure windows are up tight.

The department has stepped up patrols and is pushing a 9 p.m. social media initiative reminding people to deter crime.

It's not only cars, Roca says. There's been over 200 reported parcel thefts from porches.

"You can get it delivered at a set date and time where you are home or another person is home that you trust that can take that parcel, or you can make alternative arrangements that require a signature upon delivery," Roca reminded people.

Police also stress a designated internet package exchange in front of the 10th and Hamilton station for items bought online.