Handgun gun generic 2

ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities are investigating a shooting Sunday night that sent one victim to the hospital.

Allentown police officers responded to the first block of South Perry Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate a shots-fired report, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. While officers responded to the call, a gunshot victim arrived at the St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus at 17th and Hamilton streets.

Authorities said the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive. Investigators collected evidence of a shooting at the scene.

The investigation continues, and the Allentown Police Department asks that anyone with information call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753, ext. 1.

Anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.

