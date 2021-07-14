ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown police brought a suspect in to custody on Tuesday, after allegedly stabbing a man.
That suspect is identified as Christopher Santana, 27, who lives on the 1500 Block of W. Liberty Street. Santana has reportedly been charged with aggravated assault due to the stabbing, according to police records.
On Monday, July 12, 2021, at approximately 2 a.m., Patrol Officers with the Allentown Police Department say they responded to the 1600 Block of West Liberty Street for a reported stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified man suffering a life-threatening injury. The man was treated on the scene, and transported to a local hospital for treatment, reports indicate.
On Tuesday, July 13, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers say they observed the alleged suspect, Santana, in the area of North 4th Street / West Greenleaf Street.
Officers from the 3rd Platoon along with detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division reported that once they saw the suspect, they took Santana into custody.
No information has been given yet on where Santana is being held by police, or if an official arrest has been made.