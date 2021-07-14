ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown police brought a suspect into custody on Tuesday, after he allegedly stabbed a man.
Christopher Santana, 27, who lives on the 1500 block of W. Liberty Street, has been charged with aggravated assault due to the stabbing, according to police records.
On Monday at approximately 2 a.m., patrol officers with the Allentown Police Department say they responded to the 1600 Block of West Liberty Street for a reported stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified man suffering a life-threatening injury. The man was treated on the scene, and transported to a local hospital for treatment, reports indicate.
On Tuesday, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers say they observed the alleged suspect, Santana, in the area of North 4th Street and West Greenleaf Street.
Officers from the 3rd Platoon along with detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division reported that once they saw the suspect, they took Santana into custody.
No information has been given yet on where Santana is being held by police, or if an official arrest has been made.