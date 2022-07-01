Allentown police car 2020
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man jumped in the water to run away from police in Allentown, but then needed the officers to save him from drowning.

Allentown officers spotted an unoccupied car in Canal Park around 1 a.m. Friday, said Allentown police in a news release.

A man and woman then came walking out from the woods, and the man took off on foot, police said.

He jumped into the canal, but started struggling, police said.

Three Allentown officers jumped in the water to pull the man to shore and save him from drowning. Officer Phil Shedaker, Officer Patrick Bull and Sgt. Scott Snyder "should be commended for their response in saving a man's life," the chief said.

The man, identified as Pablo Acevedo-Santiago, 21, was charged with disorderly conduct and providing a false identification to law enforcement.

