ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Investigators allege that an Allentown man opened fire on a home minutes after fighting someone there, shooting two people who had just arrived at the house.
Allentown police charged Devin K. Rarick, of North Sixth Street, with homicide and attempted homicide in connection with the May 10 shooting outside a Lehigh Street home that left Erik Mondragon dead. Authorities arrested the 19-year-old on Wednesday, and he was arraigned early Thursday morning. He’s being held without bail in Lehigh County Jail.
Police responded to a home in the 700 block of Lehigh Street just before 10:30 p.m. for multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting. Officers arrived to find two gunshot victims.
Authorities said the 29-year-old Mondragon was shot in the torso, and a female victim was shot in the right leg, according to the criminal complaint filed against Rarick. The victims were taken to the hospital, where Mondragon later died.
Neighbors reported that the shooting victims were married.
The female gunshot victim told police that she and Mondragon had just returned home and were standing on the front porch when a vehicle drove past the house. That’s when she heard multiple gunshots.
A juvenile at the home told police that he was on the front porch when a person he knew as “Finesse Dev” pulled up in a van with two other people. The victim said “Finesse Dev” – later identified as Rarick – allegedly came onto the porch and began fighting him, according to court records.
After the fight, Rarick and the two others who arrived in the van got back in the vehicle and drove away. The victim confirmed that Mondragon and the other gunshot victim arrived after Rarick left, according to police.
The juvenile who fought Rarick said he saw the van come around the block and drive past the house. He told investigators that the front-seat passenger fired a handgun several times.
Police interviewed a fourth victim last week who confirmed that the man she also knew as “Finesse Dev” arrived at the house that night and fought with the other male. She told police that Rarick drove away in a van, and that she was on the porch when Mondragon and the other victim were shot.
Investigators said they found four 9mm shell casings on the street in front of the house.
Police apprehended Rarick on Wednesday in the 200 block of North Law Street on an unrelated offense. During an interview, he allegedly admitted that he went to the Lehigh Street house the night of the shooting and “engaged individuals in a physical altercation on the porch,” according to police.
Authorities allege he also admitted returning to the house after the fight and firing about four shots from the front passenger seat of the van.
Allentown police charged Rarick with one count of criminal homicide, three counts of attempted homicide and a single count of aggravated assault, all felonies. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for July 7.