ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A robbery victim who reportedly agreed to give an acquaintance some pot received a concussion and a gash in his head in return, according to police.
Allentown police charged Ramaur Brown, of North Fountain Street in Allentown, with assault, burglary and related charges in connection with a Jan. 10 robbery inside a North Seventh Street apartment. Authorities arrested Brown on Sunday, and District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned the 33-year-old, setting bail at $500,000.
Allentown police were dispatched to Lehigh Valley Hospital–17th Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 10 for a report of an assault victim, who reported he’d been robbed at his apartment about two hours earlier, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told officers that an acquaintance known as “Raw” Brown called that night and asked if he could have some marijuana, according to records. The victim said he agreed and told the man later identified as Ramaur Brown to come by his apartment.
But Brown arrived at his door with another unknown man, both of whom were allegedly brandishing handguns. The two intruders allegedly began hitting the victim in the head with their guns.
After administering a beating, they allegedly made off with $400 in cash, a laptop computer, a wallet and credit cards and about $1,500 in medical marijuana.
Police met with the victim again a few days later, and he provided investigators with a social media account for “Raw Brown.” Police identified Brown, and the victim identified his alleged attacker from a photo.
The victim also provided medical records that showed he sustained a concussion and needed nine staples and stitches to treat the cuts on his head.
Investigators secured video surveillance that allegedly shows Brown and a second man enter the victim’s building shortly before 9:30 a.m. the night of the attack. Brown is seen standing outside the victim’s door for a few minutes on his cell phone, and the second man can be seen holding an empty bag.
Police said surveillance video shows the victim opening his apartment door, and the two men pushing their way inside. They are seen quickly leaving the apartment about four minutes later.
Investigators later identified the second man as Wrayan S. Thomas, and the victim identified him as the second attacker from a photo array.
Police charged Brown with single felony counts of robbery, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault and conspiracy and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.
Allentown police filed similar charges against the 34-year-old Thomas on Monday. On-line court records show the Newark, N.J., resident is not yet in custody.