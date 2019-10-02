ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege an Allentown man stole two handguns and more than $6,000 cash in a pair of break-ins last month.
Allentown police charged Yadniel Dejesus-Freytes, of the 500 block of North New Street, with burglary theft and related charges in connection to the Aug. 7 and 26 break-ins. District Judge Charles Crawford arraigned the 19-year-old Tuesday night on two sets of charges, setting bail at a combined $150,000.
On Aug. 7, an employee at J&C Mart in the 900 block of West Allen Street reported a burglary that occurred overnight. A Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and about $100 were taken, according to court records.
Police said a side window was found open, which is likely how the burglar made his way inside, according to records. Video surveillance reportedly caught the burglar, who had a tattoo on his right hand. A detective later learned of another burglary involving a firearm and a burglar with a tattoo on his right hand, according to records.
On Aug. 26, the owner of AP Auto Shop in the 500 block of North Hazel Street reported a break-in that was also caught on surveillance video. Police said the burglar is seen crawling on the ground into an office, where a Glock 23 40-caliber handgun and about $6,500 in cash were stolen.
Investigators said his face was partially covered, but that they could see the tattoos on his forearm, leg and hand. Officers said they also found a broken window in the auto shop and a t-shirt with blood on it outside a home in the 500 block of North New Street, which backs up to the shop.
Investigators said they developed Dejesus-Freytes as a suspect and matched his tattoos seen on his Instragram account to those seen in the surveillance footage of the burglaries.
Police interviewed Dejesus-Freytes on Tuesday, showing him surveillance photos of the burglaries. He allegedly admitted it was him in the photos.
Dejesus-Freytes now faces two counts each of burglary, theft, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property, all felonies. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 8.