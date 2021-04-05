ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities said they used a Taser to subdue an Allentown man who allegedly ignored orders to drop a pair of scissors and a box cutter as he walked toward police officers.
Allentown police charged Luis Astacio with aggravated assault after three officers sustained minor injuries during his arrest Sunday afternoon in a South Fountain Street apartment. District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned the 22-year-old Sunday night, setting bail at $50,000.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 2000 block of South Fountain Street about 12:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of an armed person, according to the complaint filed against Astacio. Authorities were told a man in the apartment was armed with a knife.
When officers arrived, they found Astacio on the balcony holding a box cutter and a pair of scissors. Police said he was "screaming and jumping around and was extremely agitated," according to court records.
As officers tried to speak with Astacio, the person who called police ran inside the apartment, prompting officers to follow. Astacio allegedly walked “aggressively” toward police still holding the box cutter and scissors. Authorities allege he twice ignored orders to drop the box cutter and scissors, prompting an officer to deploy his Taser.
During the ensuing struggle to handcuff Astacio, one officer was bitten in the shin. Another officer sustained cuts to his right hand while taking the scissors. And a third also sustained cuts to his right hand. All three required medical attention.
As he was being taken to the patrol car, Astacio kicked the vehicle and dented the bumper, according to police.
Astacio now faces three counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault and single counts of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 12.