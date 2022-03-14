ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are searching for a gas thief.
A woman who lives on North 5th Street said a man drilled into her gas tank and siphoned the gasoline. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said her neighbor pointed out the gas leaking from her car.
"He's like that's gas, and he started looking under the car and he was like, they drilled under your car," said the woman.
She went back and checked video recorded by her security camera posted above the parking lot, and she saw a man who she believes is the culprit. The footage shows a man walking through her parking lot with a drill in his hand.
The woman said she drove her car like that, not even realizing the hole was there, and it could have killed her.
"The car can catch on fire. All it takes is a spark. A leak in the exhaust, a rock bouncing up off the road and catching the frame underneath. That's all it takes," said Cliff Quinn, a mechanic and the owner of ABE Car Care in Allentown, who we talked to about the woman's situation.
"They say your car could explode and stuff like that, like it could have been a fatal thing," said the woman.
Quinn said the woman is likely looking at a very expensive repair.
"They're not easy to change. Two to four hours of time to change it. Gas tanks like that, they run $500 to $1,000," said Quinn.
The woman said the crime may have to do with the soaring price of fuel.
"Because the gas are high, it's an excuse to do wrong, I guess," said the woman.
But it's an excuse she's not going to live with. She notified Allentown Police, also noting that her radio was stolen out of her other car, and she said she now has her camera running around the clock.
"We've made sure that the settings catch everything now, so every little move, the camera is catching," said the woman.
We asked Quinn if he had ever seen a case like this, and he told us he hadn't. He said, if you ever get a strong smell of gasoline around your car, don't drive it without checking your gas tank, because that's the first sign that you may have a leak.