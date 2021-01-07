ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are looking for a Bethlehem man charged in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in October.
Isaac Resto, 21, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle, accident involving death while not properly licensed, reckless driving, duty to give information and render aid, and more in the Oct. 8 crash, police said in a news release Thursday.
Eliezer Montano-Lopez, 46, was hit by a car at Hanover Avenue and East Linden Street, and died at the hospital a few hours later.
Police said at the time that the damaged vehicle was at the scene, but a driver and passenger had run off.
Anyone with information on Resto's whereabouts should call police at 610-437-7753 or submit a tip through APD's app.