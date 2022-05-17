Marion DeJesus missing Allentown woman

Marion DeJesus

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking the public to look out for a missing woman.

Marion DeJesus, 57, walked away from her home in the 100 block of W. Gordon Street on Tuesday, police said.

She's known to frequent the 400 block of N. Second Street and American Plaza, police said.

She stands at 4-foot-11 and weighs about 110 pounds.

DeJesus, who has autism, is listed as an endangered missing person, and police want to find her and check on her.

If you see her, call the communication center at 610-437-7751.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.