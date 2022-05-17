ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking the public to look out for a missing woman.
Marion DeJesus, 57, walked away from her home in the 100 block of W. Gordon Street on Tuesday, police said.
She's known to frequent the 400 block of N. Second Street and American Plaza, police said.
She stands at 4-foot-11 and weighs about 110 pounds.
DeJesus, who has autism, is listed as an endangered missing person, and police want to find her and check on her.
If you see her, call the communication center at 610-437-7751.