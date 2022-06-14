ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are asking for the public's help in its search for a missing person.
The family of Toshi Bratten is concerned because he has not made contact with them for some time and have now reported him missing, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Police say Bratten was last seen in the area of 343 West Hamilton Street. No clothing description was available.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bratten are asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 610-437-7721 option 1.
People who want to submit a tip anonymously can do so via the text tip app, known as Tip411. A link to the application can be found at the city's website.