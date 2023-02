ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police Department is trying to find a man that was involved in a hit-and-run Feb. 14.

The hit-and-run happened at the intersection of North 15th Street and West Liberty Street, police said. Police say a person was injured in that incident.

The man ran away from the scene, according to police.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the man is asked to contact Officer Shedaker at 610-437-7732 ext. 2574 or e-mail at philip.shedaker@allentownpa.gov.