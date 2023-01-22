ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured.

Allentown Police said they responded around 4:15 a.m. to Mamajuana in the 1000 block of Union Boulevard.

They said a 28-year-old woman was located with a gunshot wound. Police said she later died at the hospital.

The coroner identified her as Blessing Taveras from North Whitehall Township.

Neighbor Joseph Konrath said police asked him if he had surveillance footage of an incident at one of the lounges.

"Especially since the summer, after 2 a.m. there's a lot of noise, a lot of traffic coming from these lounges," said Konrath.

According to Police, a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg arrived at the hospital on his own. They said they believe he was injured during the same shooting and that his injuries are non-life-threatening. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The coroner said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. So far, there is no word on any arrests or a motive for the shooting.

"We used to feel very safe here on the East Side, but now it's getting to a point where after dark, after 11:00 or 11:30 at night, you tend to close the traipse and make sure that everything is locked up," said Konrath.