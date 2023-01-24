ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police will soon have another hub.

A police substation is expected to open in the next few weeks at Hamilton Street and American Parkway, said developer Nat Hyman, who donated the space to police.

The City of Allentown is expected to issue the permits this week, then the space will be ready for occupancy in a week or two, he said.

The 2,000-square-foot substation is part of an apartment building in an area that Hyman, CEO of Hyman Properties, said needs a greater police presence.

Hyman announced in fall 2021 his intent to donate the space, to give police a bird's-eye view of the area.