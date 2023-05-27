ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police plan to step up enforcement and education when it comes to noise violations.

In a social media post, police say officers will respond to noise complaints and issue tickets when appropriate.

APD says a city ordinance addresses loud music and other noise disturbances any time of the day.

The Police Department's Community Outreach Unit will educate people about the noise ordinance.

Police say the goal is to improve the quality of life and encourage people to be mindful of others.