ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Some Allentown police officers took over the Target at Hamilton Crossings earlier today. It wasn't for a crime — but for a good cause.
The department held its yearly "Shop with a Cop" event.
Eighteen kids, ages 6 to 12, who live at the Sixth Street Shelter received $150 to buy Christmas gifts for themselves and their families. The money came from the force's "No Shave November" campaign.
After the shopping spree, police took the kids to the Americus Hotel, where they wrapped their gifts and enjoyed pizza.
Chief Charles Rocca says events like this help his officers connect with the community.
"They're our future. They're somebody that we care about," Rocca said. "Regardless of your life's circumstances, you always have the opportunity to get ahead, and we're here to stand with our community, to bring our youth up and forward.
On Dec. 29, the Allentown Police Department will take all 33 kids living at the shelter to a Phantoms game, complete with a police escort and free swag.