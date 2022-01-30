ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police Department is warning residents of mail fishing scam.
The department posted on Facebook asking for residents to be aware of mailbox fishing and to report any suspicious activity.
According to a flyer posted on the APD Facebook, mailbox fishing is a process in which thieves gain entry into the interior of mailboxes and steal mail. The purpose is to obtain checks, credit/debit/gift cards and other personal information that would allow the thief to gain access to your finances.
There are tips to help prevent mailbox fishing:
- Deposit mail into a mailbox as close to the scheduled pick-up time as possible.
- Drop mail containing checks and other personal information at the Post Office or hand directly to your mail carrier.
- Use a pen with permanent ink when writing checks to prevent alteration.
- Make a record of all transactions for future reference.
If you see any suspicious activity call the Allentown Police Department.