ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1000 block of Union Blvd. on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Police arrived at approximately 4:15 a.m. and located a 28-year-old female with a wound consistent with a gunshot. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The coroner identified her as 28-year-old Blessing Alida Taveras of North Whitehall Township.

A short time later, a 28-year-old male arrived by personal transport to an area hospital with a wound consistent with a gunshot to his leg. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening, and it is believed his injury occurred during the same incident.

The Allentown Police, Lehigh County DA’s Office, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or the Allentown Police Department Complaint Desk at 610-437-7753.