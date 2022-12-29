ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Communities across our region are preparing their end-of-the-year celebrations, but this year in Allentown, they have a massive new addition.

Instead of a ball drop, Allentown drops a giant hockey puck at midnight. Last year, the puck was eight feet wide, but the one they're going to have this year is more than twice that size. So we paid a visit to the shop where it was made on Thursday, and got a tour outside and inside the massive puck.

"When these two halves come together, it will form a 20-foot in diameter circle," said John Steenland, the man who built the puck in his workshop at Richmond Machine & Welding.

It's so big, Steenland opened it up and took us for a tour.

"We are inside half of this puck at this point, and you could have a party in here," said Steenland.

While people are partying on the street below, the hockey puck is going to light up the night.

"We have LED's running along every one of these diagonal braces, and these LED's will project to the face of the puck," said Steenland.

Earlier this week, Steenland hooked the puck up to a crane and gave it a test run.

"It took us about 15 minutes to put the two halves together, and I would say about 35 minutes total we had the puck hoisted up in the air," said Steenland.

But on the big night, the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce said the world's biggest hockey puck is going a lot higher.

"We partner with Dickenson and Sons cranes, and they hoist it up, and then at midnight they slowly lower it down, just like Times Square," said Liz Martin, the Chamber's Senior Vice President for Allentown Initiatives.

Just like the ball drop in New York, Steenland hopes his puck becomes an instant classic.

"They want this thing to last for years. It's going to be a new tradition now," said Steenland.

If you're not in Allentown, there are plenty of other celebrations to enjoy throughout the Lehigh Valley. Bethlehem is hosting Peepsfest, a family-friendly event featuring a Peep drop. Peepfest is unfortunately already sold out. Easton's Crayola Experience also has an afternoon celebration, complete with a DJ.