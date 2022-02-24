ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local Ukrainians are reacting following the news that Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine.
Massive sanctions packages will be presented Thursday to European leaders for their approval.
Putin says the military operation is to protect Donbas, a separatist held region of Ukraine. He says it's in self defense.
Chaos has erupted in cities already riddled with explosions and the pain is being felt locally.
"My heart is broken," said Father Richard Jendras of Saint Marys Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Allentown.
Father Richard says his family living in the western portion of Ukraine are listening to orders of Ukrainian President Valydymyr Zelensky and staying calm.
"So far things are still quiet, people are nervous. The interesting thing is I became emotional speaking to them and they were telling me to calm down," continued Father Richard.
He's sharing his concern within the church regarding the Russian kill list shared by U.S. intelligence.
"I would assume that bishops of the church are going to be on that list and we are going to find ourselves with modern day martyrs," he continued.
In the meantime, Father Richard is wanting the local community to know weekly prayer services are happening between the 5 churches in the Lehigh Valley, including their most recent on Wednesday evening.
"Services are open to anybody and everybody. We invite people to please come and join us and pray with us, because that weapon of prayer can overcome any weapon that the Russians have in store for Ukraine."