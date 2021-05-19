ALLENTOWN, Pa. – At its Wednesday night meeting, Allentown City Council approved an ordinance amending the city's ethics code governing how candidates promote themselves during political campaigns.
The changes prohibit any elected or appointed official or employee from using city resources in any capacity for any political activity. "This prohibition includes, but is not limited to, use of interior locations in city buildings, use of any city equipment, use of time, use of city resources and conducting private or public meetings inside city buildings," the ordinance notes.
The ordinance defines "political activity" as any campaign for elected political office, whether contested or not,; any support or opposition for or against a political party; and any support or opposition for or against any political-based action group.
Other actions
In other business, council passed a resolution authorizing the city to formally submit an application to the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget for a $1 million grant toward the Da Vinci Science Center's downtown Allentown project.
The legislative body also OK'd transferring $24,000 in building maintenance funds to cover some of a new portable chiller at City Hall.
"It is a very large unit — this is a 225-ton unit," said Craig Messinger, the city's director of public works. "The total cost is about $260,000 … this is not a planned expense."
Council also approved a $10,000 transfer of funds "for legal ads that are costing additional monies due to the language needed for the meeting."
At the meeting's conclusion, Mayor Ray O'Connell, President Julio Guridy and Councilman Edward Zucal reflected on the primary election season, which ended with Tuesday night's election.
O'Connell congratulated Daryl Hendricks, Cynthia Mota, Natalie Santos and Zucal on their primary victories to serve on council. He added that in the general election, he would support all the Democratic candidates.