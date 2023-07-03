ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Public Library is helping to make sure that no kids in the city go hungry.

The library is once again taking part in the citywide "Healthy Kids, Healthy Allentown" summer anti-hunger initiative.

Starting July 3, any child up to 18 years old can enjoy a free, healthy lunch at the library at 1210 Hamilton St.

The meals are paid for by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The initiative will be held every Monday through Friday through August 4, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.