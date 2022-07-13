Allentown, Pennsylvania Spring 2022

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An annual report says Allentown has some of the best drivers in the country.

Allentown came in at number 18 on the list of best driving cities, according to an annual report that looks at the number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

QuoteWizard looked at car insurance data from the top 70 cities in the U.S., and ranked them based on the highest and lowest rates of incidents.

Philadelphia wasn't far behind Allentown, coming in at number 21 on the list of best cities.

So what do you think? Do you agree?

